Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 173,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.40.

Watsco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $273.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.