Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

