Wells Fargo & Company Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.37.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

LYB stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.