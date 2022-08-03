Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,449 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.72% of Western New England Bancorp worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also

