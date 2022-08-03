Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.61. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

