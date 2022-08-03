White Pine Investment CO Makes New $264,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $2,818,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 316,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $396.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

