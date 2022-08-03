Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,792,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after buying an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

