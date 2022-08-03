Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.