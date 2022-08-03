Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wuhan General Group Stock Performance

Wuhan General Group stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Wuhan General Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

