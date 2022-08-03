Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Wuhan General Group Stock Performance
Wuhan General Group stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Wuhan General Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.89.
Wuhan General Group Company Profile
