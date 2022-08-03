Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $45.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $32.01 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.