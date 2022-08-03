Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Earnings Beat

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $96.16. Approximately 5,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 844,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.20.

The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

