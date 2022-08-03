Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $5.20. The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 2797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Youdao from $15.50 to $7.80 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Youdao by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Youdao by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 119,318 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

