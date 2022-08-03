Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,253,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 7,629,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance

Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

