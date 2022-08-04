30,100 Shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of RADA Electronic Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,975,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 131,340 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 193,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 51,554 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

RADA opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.81. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

