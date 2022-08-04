7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,657 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

