abrdn plc Acquires Shares of 83,600 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $63,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $83,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.9 %

ITUB stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.