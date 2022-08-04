abrdn plc Buys 829 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.