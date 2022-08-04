abrdn plc Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

