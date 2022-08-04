abrdn plc Has $543,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,417,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 368,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $16,551,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

