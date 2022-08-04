abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

