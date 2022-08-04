abrdn plc Sells 10,251 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,013,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1,318.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 295,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,755,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autoliv Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

