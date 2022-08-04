abrdn plc Sells 2,879 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,748,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

