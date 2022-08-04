abrdn plc Sells 54,129 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,129 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading



