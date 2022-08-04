abrdn plc Sells 54,539 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,539 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

