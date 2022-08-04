Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

