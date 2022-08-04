AIA Group Ltd Acquires 952 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

