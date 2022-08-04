AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

