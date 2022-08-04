AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,615 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,845. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

