AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,036 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $271.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.16 and a 200-day moving average of $251.04. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

