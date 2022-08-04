AIA Group Ltd Buys 6,454 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after buying an additional 273,407 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after buying an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Trimble Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

