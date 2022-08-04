AIA Group Ltd Buys 701 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

