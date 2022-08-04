AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

TROW opened at $126.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

