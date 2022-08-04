AIA Group Ltd Has $703,000 Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.92 and its 200-day moving average is $477.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health



Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

