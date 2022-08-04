AIA Group Ltd Has $786,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 206.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after buying an additional 1,216,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

