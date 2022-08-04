AIA Group Ltd Has $9.78 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $260,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $212,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,349,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.78 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

