AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,736 shares of company stock worth $1,009,640. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.