AIA Group Ltd Invests $657,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

