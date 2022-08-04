AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

YUM stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

