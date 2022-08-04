AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $213.01 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

