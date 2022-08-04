AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $426.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.94. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

