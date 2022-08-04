Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77,815 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sabre by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 76,996 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,416,000.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

