Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,568 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IPGP opened at $103.42 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.