Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 497 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.40 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 491.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.