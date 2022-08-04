Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $360,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth $142,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth $211,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,207,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,189,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,207,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,189,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,602,196 shares of company stock valued at $210,031,428 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

