Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.19.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

Airbnb stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 579,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,918,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

