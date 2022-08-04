Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.19.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.