Aire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

