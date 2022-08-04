Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alight to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.66. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

