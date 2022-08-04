AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 557.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 2.9 %

AB opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.