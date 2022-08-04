Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.31.

Shares of AMED opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $261.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

